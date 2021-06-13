King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $428.54 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128,917 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of PayPal worth $428,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. 4,494,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

