King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $476.71 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,465 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $476,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $465.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

