King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $88.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,669 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $88,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. 21,386,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

