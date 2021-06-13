King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $109,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

