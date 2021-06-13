King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.57% of Newell Brands worth $65,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,711. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.