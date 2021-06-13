King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,288 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $199,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 11,066,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

