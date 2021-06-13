King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,430.20. 1,097,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

