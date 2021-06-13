King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,833 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Generac worth $111,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.18. The company had a trading volume of 328,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

