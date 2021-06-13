King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 49,661 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $79,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.51. 1,630,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.81. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

