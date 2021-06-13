King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Akamai Technologies worth $287,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 574,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,204. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

