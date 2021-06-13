King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,752 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $81,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $134.62. 6,529,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

