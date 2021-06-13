King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 109,421 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,421 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Danaher worth $468,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. 2,972,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

