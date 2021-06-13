King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,760 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $216,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $147.69. 4,364,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,587. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

