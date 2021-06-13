King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 35,895 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.39% of Kimberly-Clark worth $184,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

