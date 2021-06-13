King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,210 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Trimble worth $325,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,353,000 after acquiring an additional 820,123 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,546. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

