King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,087 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $168,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $134.86. 10,641,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

