King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,960 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Pinterest worth $146,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 7,284,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,150. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

