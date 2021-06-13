Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $306,883.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 89.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 88.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $99,427.88 and approximately $306,883.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00163881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.01082847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.87 or 0.99918865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

