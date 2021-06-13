Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KINS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KINS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.