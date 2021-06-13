Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 118.5% in May

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

