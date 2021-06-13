Kira Network (KEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Kira Network has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00172861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00190318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.01110084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,115.89 or 1.00209093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

