Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in May

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research firms have commented on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.
KNBWY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 23,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,050. Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48.
About Kirin
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
