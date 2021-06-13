Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in May

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Kirin alerts:

KNBWY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 23,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,050. Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.