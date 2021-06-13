KIWIGO (KGO) Price Reaches $0.0351 on Top Exchanges

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $123,201.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KIWIGO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00162473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00187309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.01075657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.45 or 0.99470370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

