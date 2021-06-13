KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,060.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.12 million and $13,060.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $18.64 or 0.00047924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00166198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.72 or 0.01114974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.30 or 0.99936685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.