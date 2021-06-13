Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $24.35 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165579 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00186508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.33 or 0.01082251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,891.47 or 0.99899548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,594,376,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,343,751 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

