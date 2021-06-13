Kleros Market Capitalization Achieves $84.49 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $84.49 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.00497806 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

