Klimatas Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,975.74 and approximately $119.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.