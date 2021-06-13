Komodo (KMD) Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $130.67 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00341664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00151855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00215769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011077 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,288,306 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.