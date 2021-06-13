Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

