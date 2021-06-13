Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 2.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 5.15% of Kornit Digital worth $234,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.