Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,537. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 369,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,075. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.