Krios Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.16 or 0.01851448 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

