K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91.

KPLUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

