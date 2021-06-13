Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.13

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars.

