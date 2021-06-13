KuCoin Token Trading 1% Higher This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.60 or 0.00022185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $688.85 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

