KUN (KUN) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $28.89 or 0.00074408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $57,788.83 and $509.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

