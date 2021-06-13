Kusama (KSM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370.60 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $420.02 or 0.01072777 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $370.60 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.02 or 1.00018020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

