Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,444.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $982,971.04 and approximately $38,444.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,320 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.