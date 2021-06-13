LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $704,363.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00187131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01134232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.99 or 0.99928066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

