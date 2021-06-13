Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 603 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

