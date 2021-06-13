Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.