Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

