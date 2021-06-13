Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

