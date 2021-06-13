Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.02. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

