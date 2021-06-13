Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,351.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.