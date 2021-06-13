Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,845 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

