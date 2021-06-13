Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.