Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Markel makes up 6.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Markel worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,205.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

