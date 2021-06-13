Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Loews comprises 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $56.25 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

