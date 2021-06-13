Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

